Go MAD
Activities and events planned for Thursday:
Anderson
The Mommy Movement, helping single mothers/parents with food, clothing, support and other resources, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 424 E. 14th St.
Cooking Basics Session 1 hosted by Anderson Public Library and Purdue Extension-Madison County, 5:30-6:30 p.m., library, 111 E. 12th St.
Texas Hold’em tournament; cash game, 4 p.m.; tournament, 7 p.m. every Thursday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Pat Barrett hosted by Transparent Productions, 7-10 p.m., East Side Church of God, 2600 E. Fifth St.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
