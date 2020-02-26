LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Go MAD

Activities and events planned for Thursday:

Anderson

The Mommy Movement, helping single mothers/parents with food, clothing, support and other resources, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 424 E. 14th St.

Cooking Basics Session 1 hosted by Anderson Public Library and Purdue Extension-Madison County, 5:30-6:30 p.m., library, 111 E. 12th St.

Texas Hold’em tournament; cash game, 4 p.m.; tournament, 7 p.m. every Thursday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

Pat Barrett hosted by Transparent Productions, 7-10 p.m., East Side Church of God, 2600 E. Fifth St.

Middletown

Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

Tags

Recommended for you