Go MaAD
Events and activities scheduled for Wednesday:
Anderson
Madison Heights High School Class of 1963 bimonthly luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Blaze Brew and Pub, 1920 E. 53rd St.
Frankton
Bingo, every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.
Corey Cox concert, 6-9 p.m., Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.
Middletown
Euchre tournament, every Wednesday, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Pendleton
Wine Tasting, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Madison’s St8 Street Bistro, 104 W. State St.
