Events and activities scheduled for Wednesday:

Anderson

Madison Heights High School Class of 1963 bimonthly luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Blaze Brew and Pub, 1920 E. 53rd St.

Frankton

Bingo, every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.

Corey Cox concert, 6-9 p.m., Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.

Middletown

Euchre tournament, every Wednesday, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

Pendleton

Wine Tasting, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Madison’s St8 Street Bistro, 104 W. State St.

