Activities and events planned for Friday:
Anderson
All-you-can-eat fish fry, 4-7 p.m., Madison County 40&8, 1600 Rangeline Road.
Dev’s Deep Fried hand-breaded tenderloin and breaded chicken breast dinners, 5-7 p.m., Madison County Shrine Club, 2419 White St.
- Movies That Matter: “Hidden Figures,” 6-8 p.m., A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.
- Big Daddy Weave “When The Lights Go On Tour,” 7-10 p.m., Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive.
- “Harvey,” 7:30 p.m., Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
- “The Medium,” 7:30 p.m., Byrum Hall, Anderson University.
Alexandria
- “The Music Man Jr.,” 7:30 p.m., Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.
Chesterfield
Chesterfield Christian Church hosting “Girls Night,” 6:30 p.m., Chesterfield Christian Church, 207 E. Plum St.
Lapel
- Students to Europe sponsor chicken-and-noodles meal, 5-6 p.m., commons area, Lapel High School.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
