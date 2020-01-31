Go MAD
Activities and events scheduled for Saturday:
Anderson
Magic With Morris, 6-8 p.m., Greek’s Pizzeria, 6317 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Madison County Biker Died Here Winter Bash, 7 p.m.-1 a.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Mainstage Improv Night hosted by Anderson’s Mainstage Theatre and Oakley Brothers’ Distillery, 7:30-10:30 a.m., Oakley Brothers’ Distillery, 34 W. Eighth St.
Karaoke Dance Party, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.
Pendleton
All-you-can-eat breakfast, 7:30-10:30 a.m., (18 and over), AMVETS Post 26, 939 S. Broadway. Hosted by the Sons of the AMVETS.
