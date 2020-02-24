Anderson
15th annual “IHOP National Pancake Day” benefiting Riley Hospital for Children, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., IHOP, 1935 E. 53rd St.
The Mommy Movement, helping single mothers/parents with food, clothing, support and other resources, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 424 E. 14th St.
Fat Tuesday Community Lunch, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., The Christian Center, 625 Main St. Hosted by City Church.
Anderson High School Class of ’68 luncheon, noon, Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing and Casino in the Prime Harvest Buffet.
“Nancy’s tenderloin sandwich,” 3:30-8 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
United Way Awards Celebration and Annual Meeting, 5-8:30 p.m., Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing and Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.
Pancakes and Pajamas (families with children), 6-7 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Liberty Christian School Band Department’s Dinner Theater Concert, 6-8 p.m., Park Place Church of God Fellowship Hall.
