Activities and events scheduled for Friday:
Anderson
Annual Elementary Pastors Chapel, breakfast, 8:30 a.m., Liberty Christian Elementary School, 2025 Hillcrest Drive.
Operation Veterans’ Services, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Salvation Army, 1615 Meridian St. Free services assistance and lunch provided first Friday of every month.
All-you-can-eat chicken dinner, 5-7 p.m., Madison County Shrine Club, 2419 White St.
Pizza Nite (all-you-can-eat pizza), 5-7:30 p.m., Columbian Hall, Knights of Columbus, 1225 Main St.
Art Alliance’s First Friday Art Walk, 5-8 p.m., Anderson Museum of Art, A Town Center, Union Building lobby, other venues.
Simmons Friday Night Dance, every Friday, 8-11 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Lapel
Spaghetti dinner (youth fundraiser), 5-7 p.m., Daybreak Community Church, 1219 N. Main St.
Middletown
Broasted fish and frog leg dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. (or until sold out), American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Pendleton
Pendleton Artists Society’s Winter Art Show opening reception, 6- 8:30 p.m., Gallery 119, 119 W. State St.
