Activities and events scheduled for Friday:

Anderson

Annual Elementary Pastors Chapel, breakfast, 8:30 a.m., Liberty Christian Elementary School, 2025 Hillcrest Drive.

Operation Veterans’ Services, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Salvation Army, 1615 Meridian St. Free services assistance and lunch provided first Friday of every month.

All-you-can-eat chicken dinner, 5-7 p.m., Madison County Shrine Club, 2419 White St.

Pizza Nite (all-you-can-eat pizza), 5-7:30 p.m., Columbian Hall, Knights of Columbus, 1225 Main St.

Art Alliance’s First Friday Art Walk, 5-8 p.m., Anderson Museum of Art, A Town Center, Union Building lobby, other venues.

Simmons Friday Night Dance, every Friday, 8-11 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.

Lapel

Spaghetti dinner (youth fundraiser), 5-7 p.m., Daybreak Community Church, 1219 N. Main St.

Middletown

Broasted fish and frog leg dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. (or until sold out), American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

Pendleton

Pendleton Artists Society’s Winter Art Show opening reception, 6- 8:30 p.m., Gallery 119, 119 W. State St.

