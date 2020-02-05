Go MAD
Activities and events scheduled for Thursday:
Anderson
The Mommy Movement, helping single mothers/parents with food, clothing, support and other resources, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 424 E. 14th St.
Learn about East Side Studios from Kameron Robinson, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1215 Jackson St. Sponsored by the Anderson Lions Club.
Fuzzy and Exotic Animal Show with Hedgehog Hannah, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Mirus Trio concert, 7:30 p.m. York Hall, campus of Anderson University.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.