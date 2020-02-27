Activities and events scheduled for Friday:
Anderson
- Life Line Screening by Life Line Screening Community Circle, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., East Lynn Christian Church, 522 E. 53rd St.
- Golden Age euchre (50 and over), 11 a.m., Friday, UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
- Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana tailgate distribution, noon-2 p.m. (while supplies last), former Kmart parking lot on Nichol Avenue.
- Young At Heart Event (55+), 1 p.m., fellowship hall, Bethany Christian Church. Special guest Gordon Brooks.
- Senior euchre (60 and over), 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
- Fish (cod) dinner, 5-7 p.m., Madison County Shrine Club, 2419 White St.
- Game Night, 6-9 p.m., North Anderson Wesleyan Church, 1947 E. 240N.
- Dwight Yoakam in concert, 8 p.m.; Terrace Showroom, Hoosier Park Racing and Casino, 4500 Dan Patch Circle.
- Simmons Friday Night Dance, 8-11 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 Rangeline Road.
Middletown
- Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
