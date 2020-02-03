Go MAD
Activities and events planned for Tuesday:
Anderson
- The Mommy Movement, helping single mothers/parents with food, clothing, support and other resources, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 424 E. 14th St.
- Members of the Anderson, Highland and Madison Heights classes of ‘59 luncheon, noon, Anderson Grill, 2038 S. Scatterfield Road.
- “Nancy’s tenderloin sandwich,” 3:30-8 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
- Hope, Help and Healing group meeting, 6:30 p.m., fellowship hall, Main Street Church of God, 4211 Main St.
- Top Live Trivia, 7:30 p.m., Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.