Activities and events planned for Saturday:
Anderson
Walk a Mile in My Shoes (fundraiser for The Christian Center), 8:30 a.m.-noon, The Christian Center, 625 Main St.
Valentine’s Photos with Queen Elsa, 2 p.m., Hoosier Woods Apartments, 3833 Hoosier Woods Court. Hosted by Royal Wishes.
Seniors Dance, 6-9 p.m. every Saturday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
’50s sock hop, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Vermillion Place (assisted living facility), 449 Main St. Hosted by United Faith Housing.
Late Nite Catechism, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
