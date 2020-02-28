Anderson
Chili Cookoff, registration, 10 a.m.; start time, 11 a.m.; Mount Moriah Lodge 77 F&AM, 3921 Nichol Ave. Proceeds to Shriner’s Hospital and Lodge Support Fund.
2020 Viking Dash Trail Run,10 a.m.-1 p.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Cookies & Cocoa & Canvas (teens in grades 6-12), 2-4 p.m. Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St. (pre-registration required).
Leapo (like bingo) to celebrate Leap Day, 2-4 p.m., St. Matthew United Methodist Church, 1512 N. Madison Ave.
Seniors Dance, 6 to 9 p.m. every Saturday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Matthews
The Perrys with Livin Forgivin in concert, doors open, 6 p.m.; concert, 7 p.m.; Epworth United Methodist Church, 105 W. Eighth St.
