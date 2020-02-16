LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Activities and events planned for Monday:

Anderson

  • Golden Age euchre (50 and over), every Monday, 11 a.m.; UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave. 
  • “Nancy’s tenderloin sandwich,” 3:30-8 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
  • Madison County Historical Society Civil War Roundtable meeting, 7 p.m., Museum of Madison County History, 15 W. 11th St.

Fortville

  • Community Garden Kick off/Interest Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 700 W. Broadway St.

Muncie

  • Finding Neverland (Touring), 7:30 p.m., Emens Auditorium, 1800 W. Riverside Ave.

