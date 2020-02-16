Activities and events planned for Monday:
Anderson
- Golden Age euchre (50 and over), every Monday, 11 a.m.; UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
- “Nancy’s tenderloin sandwich,” 3:30-8 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
- Madison County Historical Society Civil War Roundtable meeting, 7 p.m., Museum of Madison County History, 15 W. 11th St.
Fortville
- Community Garden Kick off/Interest Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 700 W. Broadway St.
Muncie
- Finding Neverland (Touring), 7:30 p.m., Emens Auditorium, 1800 W. Riverside Ave.
