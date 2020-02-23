Activities and events scheduled for Monday:
Anderson
- “Nancy’s tenderloin sandwich,” 3:30-8 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
- Liberty Christian School Band Department’s second annual Dinner Theater Concert, 6-8 p.m., Park Place Church of God Fellowship Hall.
- Madison County Historical Society meeting with Mayor Thomas Broderick, “Status of Anderson,” 7 p.m., Museum of Madison County.
Lapel
- Madison County Choral Festival, 7:30 p.m., gymnasium, Lapel High School.
Muncie
- Blue Man Group, 7:30 p.m., Emens Auditorium.
