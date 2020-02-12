Go MAD
Activities and events planned for Thursday:
Anderson
Alzheimer’s Association Support Group meeting, 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., Community Hospital Anderson Education Center, 1923 N. Madison Ave.
The Mommy Movement, helping single mothers/parents with food, clothing, support and other resources, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 424 E. 14th St.
Anderson High School Class of ‘47 luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Perkins Restaurant, 5033 S. Scatterfield Road.
Texas Hold’em tournament; cash game, 4 p.m.; tournament, 7 p.m. every Thursday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Farmers Market Training, 5:30-9 p.m. Madison County Purdue Extension Office.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.