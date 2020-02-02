Go MAD
Activities and events scheduled for Sunday:
Anderson
Chili Cookoff, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 310 E. 53rd St. Proceeds to the Madison County Chaplaincy Program, Project Hope.
Roger Hensley to present power point presentation on tour of “Avon Yard,” 2 p.m., Museum of Madison County History, 11 W. 11th St.
Inaugural Super Bowl Party, 5 p.m., Creatures of Habit Brewing Co., 1031 Meridian St.
Soup’er Bowl and Sandwiches, 5-8 p.m., Main Street Church of God, 4211 S. Main St. Fundraiser for church camp.
Super Bowl 54 Party, 5-11 p.m., Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.
Lapel
Super Bowl Watch Party, 6-10 p.m., Pax Verum Brewing, 908 Main St.
