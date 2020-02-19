LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Activities and events planned for Thursday:

Anderson

  • Madison County Triad’s monthly meeting, 10:30 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 S. Madison Ave.
  • The Mommy Movement, helping single mothers/parents with food, clothing, support and other resources, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 424 E. 14th St.
  • Anderson Lions Club meeting, noon, Fellowship Hall, First United Methodist Church, 1215 Jackson St.
  • The Anderson Lions Club meets at noon in the Fellowship Hall at the Anderson First United Methodist Church, 1215 Jackson St., Anderson.
  • Highland High School Class of ‘66 luncheon 1 p.m., Frisch’s Restaurant on Broadway.
  • Texas Hold'em tournament; cash game, 4 p.m.; tournament, 7 p.m. every Thursday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
  • Free cholesterol screenings, 5-7 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St. Hosted by Community Hospital Anderson.
  • Monthly Poetry Night , 6:30 p.m., A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St. Hosted by David Allen and sponsored by the Poetry Society of Indiana and A-Town Center.
  • Bereavement Support Ministry, 7 p.m. Bethany Christian Church, 1920 N. Rangeline Road. Rescheduled from Feb. 13 due to inclement weather.
  • "Harvey," 7:30 p.m., Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.

Alexandria

  • "The Music Man Jr.," 7:30 p.m., Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.

Middletown

  • Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St. 

Tags

Recommended for you