Activities and events planned for Thursday:
Anderson
- Madison County Triad’s monthly meeting, 10:30 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 S. Madison Ave.
- The Mommy Movement, helping single mothers/parents with food, clothing, support and other resources, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 424 E. 14th St.
- Anderson Lions Club meeting, noon, Fellowship Hall, First United Methodist Church, 1215 Jackson St.
- Highland High School Class of ‘66 luncheon 1 p.m., Frisch’s Restaurant on Broadway.
- Texas Hold'em tournament; cash game, 4 p.m.; tournament, 7 p.m. every Thursday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
- Free cholesterol screenings, 5-7 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St. Hosted by Community Hospital Anderson.
- Monthly Poetry Night , 6:30 p.m., A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St. Hosted by David Allen and sponsored by the Poetry Society of Indiana and A-Town Center.
- Bereavement Support Ministry, 7 p.m. Bethany Christian Church, 1920 N. Rangeline Road. Rescheduled from Feb. 13 due to inclement weather.
- "Harvey," 7:30 p.m., Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
Alexandria
- "The Music Man Jr.," 7:30 p.m., Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.
Middletown
- Broasted chicken dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
