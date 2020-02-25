LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Go MAD

Activities and events scheduled for Wednesday:

Anderson

Dine to Donate fundraiser for Operation Love Ministries, 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m., Applebee’s, 1922 E. 53rd St.

Women’s League, refreshments, 9:30 a.m.; program, “3 Rusty Nails Shoppe” by Jim Weston, 10 a.m.; Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St.

Anderson High School Class of ’69 luncheon, 1 p.m., Art’s Pizza on Broadway.

Ash Wednesday Service, 7-8 p.m., Anderson First United Methodist Church, 1215 Jackson St.

Frankton

Bingo, every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.

Lapel

Free cholesterol screening, 1-6 p.m., Lapel Branch Library. Hosted by Community Hospital Anderson.

Middletown

Euchre tournament, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.