Activities and events scheduled for Monday:

Alexandria

  • HGTV Home Town Takeover - Alexandria Video Day, 10:30 a.m., Horner's parking lot

Anderson

  • Church Women United meeting, 9:30 a.m., The Salvation Army, 1615 Meridian St.
  • Anderson High School Class of ‘51 luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Eva’s Pancake House, 831 Broadway.
  • “Nancy’s tenderloin sandwich,” 3:30-8 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

Muncie

  • Attack of the Movie: Dead Alive, 6:30-8 p.m., Muncie Public Library, 1700 W McGalliard Road

