Activities and events scheduled for Monday:
Alexandria
- HGTV Home Town Takeover - Alexandria Video Day, 10:30 a.m., Horner's parking lot
Anderson
- Church Women United meeting, 9:30 a.m., The Salvation Army, 1615 Meridian St.
- Anderson High School Class of ‘51 luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Eva’s Pancake House, 831 Broadway.
- “Nancy’s tenderloin sandwich,” 3:30-8 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Muncie
- Attack of the Movie: Dead Alive, 6:30-8 p.m., Muncie Public Library, 1700 W McGalliard Road
