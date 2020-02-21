Activities and events scheduled for Saturday:
Anderson
Farmer's Market Training, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Place Community Center.
Walk For Hope Chili Cook-off Fundraiser, noon-3 p.m., UAW Hall, 2840 S. Madison Ave.
DIY: Sharpie Fabric Art, 1-1:45 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St. (registration is required).
“The Medium,” 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Byrum Hall, Anderson University.
North Anderson Wesleyan Youth Fundraiser, 4-9 p.m., Mancino’s Pizza & Grinders, 1606 S. Scatterfield Road.
Chili Cook-Off, 5-8 p.m., Main Street Church of God, 4211 Main St. Hosted by Prodigal Posse - CMA Chapter 1241.
Seniors Dance, 6 to 9 p.m. every Saturday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
- "Harvey," 7:30 p.m., Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
Alexandria
"The Music Man Jr.," 7:30 p.m., Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.
Lapel
All-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner, 5-7 p.m., Lapel American Legion.
Logansport
- Frankton vs. South Central in Class 2A North Semistate, Berry Bowl, 7 p.m.
