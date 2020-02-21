LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Activities and events scheduled for Saturday:

Anderson

  • Farmer's Market Training, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Park Place Community Center. 

  • Walk For Hope Chili Cook-off Fundraiser, noon-3 p.m., UAW Hall, 2840 S. Madison Ave. 

  • DIY: Sharpie Fabric Art, 1-1:45 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St. (registration is required).

  • “The Medium,” 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Byrum Hall, Anderson University.

  • North Anderson Wesleyan Youth Fundraiser, 4-9 p.m., Mancino’s Pizza & Grinders, 1606 S. Scatterfield Road. 

  • Chili Cook-Off, 5-8 p.m., Main Street Church of God, 4211 Main St. Hosted by Prodigal Posse - CMA Chapter 1241.

  • Seniors Dance, 6 to 9 p.m. every Saturday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave. 

  • "Harvey," 7:30 p.m., Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St. 

Alexandria

  • "The Music Man Jr.," 7:30 p.m., Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St.

Lapel 

  • All-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner, 5-7 p.m., Lapel  American Legion.

Logansport

  • Frankton vs. South Central in Class 2A North Semistate, Berry Bowl, 7 p.m. 

