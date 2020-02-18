LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Go MAD

Activities and events planned for Wednesday:

Anderson

Anderson High School Class of ‘67 monthly luncheon, noon, Blaze Brew Bub (inside Championship Lanes).

Free cholesterol screenings, 1-3 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St. Hosted by Community Hospital Anderson.

Line dance classes, 3-4 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 Rangeline Road.

Frankton

Bingo, every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.

Middletown

Euchre tournament, every Wednesday, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

Notices of community events should be sent to GO MAD, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson, IN 46015; faxed to 765-640-4815; or emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.

