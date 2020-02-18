Go MAD
Activities and events planned for Wednesday:
Anderson
Anderson High School Class of ‘67 monthly luncheon, noon, Blaze Brew Bub (inside Championship Lanes).
Free cholesterol screenings, 1-3 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St. Hosted by Community Hospital Anderson.
Line dance classes, 3-4 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 Rangeline Road.
Frankton
Bingo, every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.
Middletown
Euchre tournament, every Wednesday, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
