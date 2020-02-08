Go MAD
Activities and events scheduled for Sunday:
Anderson
Sweetheart Meet and Greet hosted by Once Upon a Princess LLC, 1 p.m., 101 S. Rangeline Road. Tickets, $20 per child (includes one adult).
Family Game Sunday, 2-4 p.m., Heaven’s Delight, 1309 Park Road.
Indianapolis
Indy Winter Classic Dog Show, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center, 1202 E. 38th St.
Monster Jam, 3 p.m., Lucas Oil Stadium, 500 S. Capitol Ave.
Lapel
Breakfast, 7:30-10:30 a.m., American Legion, 1600 N. Main St.
