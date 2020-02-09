Activities and events scheduled for Monday:
Alexandria
- Valentine Crafting, 5:30 p.m., Alexandria-Monroe Public Library, 117 E. Church St.
Anderson
- Golden Age euchre (50 and over), 11 a.m. every Monday, UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
- “Nancy’s tenderloin sandwich,” 3:30-8 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
- Teen Movie Mondays, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Elwood
- Bingo, every Monday, 6 to 8 p.m., American Legion, 220 Main St.
