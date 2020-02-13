Go MAD
Activities and events planned for Friday:
Anderson
Friends of the Library Book Sale, noon-4:30 p.m., third floor bookstore, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Valentine’s Dinner (beef-and-noodles), 4-7 p.m., East Lynn Christian Church, 522 E. 53rd St.
Fish (cod) dinner, 5-7 p.m., Madison County Shrine Club, 2419 White St.
Free meal and program for all veterans, active service people and their families, 6 p.m., Anderson Church of the Brethren, 711 N. Scatterfield Road (enter through back door on the south side).
Frankton
Valentine’s Meal, 5:30 p.m. (until sold out), Frankton American Legion.
Middletown
Valentine’s Dinner (T-bone steaks), 5-8 p.m. (or until sold out); broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
