Go MAD

Activities and events planned for Friday:

Anderson

Friends of the Library Book Sale, noon-4:30 p.m., third floor bookstore, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.

Valentine’s Dinner (beef-and-noodles), 4-7 p.m., East Lynn Christian Church, 522 E. 53rd St.

Fish (cod) dinner, 5-7 p.m., Madison County Shrine Club, 2419 White St.

Free meal and program for all veterans, active service people and their families, 6 p.m., Anderson Church of the Brethren, 711 N. Scatterfield Road (enter through back door on the south side).

Frankton

Valentine’s Meal, 5:30 p.m. (until sold out), Frankton American Legion.

Middletown

Valentine’s Dinner (T-bone steaks), 5-8 p.m. (or until sold out); broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

