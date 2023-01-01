Go Mad
MONDAY
Anderson
Walkers 8 a.m. to noon; chair yoga, 2 to 3 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Ice skating 3 to 9 p.m. at Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets.
TUESDAY
Anderson
Walkers 8 a.m. to noon; country line dancing 3 to 4 p.m.; cardio-drumming 5 to 7 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Ice skating 3 to 9 p.m. at Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets.
Chesterfield
Euchre games 3:30 p.m.; homemade pizza specials, 5 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Frankton
Madison County Historical presentation by Madison County historian Stephen T. Jackson “History of Fall Creek Township” 6 p.m. in the Frankton Community Library, 102 S. Church St.