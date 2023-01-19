Anderson
Golden Age Euchre Club (55+) 11 a.m. at the UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave. (29th Street and Madison Avenue).
Monthly fish dinner 4 to 7 p.m. at Madison County 40&8, 1600 Rangeline Road.
Dean Z – The Ultimate Elvis!, 7:30 p.m.; Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
The Meeting 7:30 p.m. presented by Cultured Urban Winery at Anderson’s Mainstage Theatre.
“Spoon River Anthology” 7:30 p.m. at The Alley Theatre, Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
Chesterfield
New York Strip steak dinner 5 p.m. at Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.