SATURDAY
Anderson
National Squirrel Appreciation Day 10 a.m. (30-minute program to learn more about them) Nature Center, Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Ask-a-Lawyer: Free Legal Advice 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St. (Registration is required).
The Project 7 p.m. at T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.
“Spoon River Anthology” 7:30 p.m. at The Alley Theatre, Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
Chesterfield
Turkey shoot noon at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Ingalls
Karaoke 10 p.m. at The Music Box Bar and Grill.
Middletown
Mountain oysters 11 a.m. until sold out, American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St. Hosted by the Sons of the American Legion.
Sonsee Cloud 9 p.m. at Corner Tavern Bar-n-Grill, 694 Locust St.
Muncie
Cornfed Roller Derby Home Opener 6 to 10 p.m. at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, 1210 N. Wheeling Ave.
Shelbyville
Cook and Belle 9 p.m. to midnight at Horseshoe Indianapolis Racing.
SUNDAY
Anderson
Chorus Book Sing-Along 5 p.m. at Main Street Church of God, 4211 Main St.
“Spoon River Anthology” 5:30 p.m. at The Alley Theatre, Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.