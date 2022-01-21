Saturday
Anderson
“The Elephant Man,” 7:30 p.m., Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
Lapel
Swiss steak dinner, 5-7 p.m.; American Legion Post 212, 1600 Main St.
Markleville
Chili cook off 6 to 8 p.m. at North Christian Church, 32 N. State St. Proceeds will benefit the Adams Township Fire Department.
Sunday
Anderson
“The Elephant Man,” 3 p.m., Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.