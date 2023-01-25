Due to inclement weather, check with venue to make sure they are hosting their events.
Anderson
New Changing Station+ to distribute diapers and wipes (up to age 3 and must be registered), 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 2751 N. Scatterfield Road.
Live music with Chris Holland 5 p.m. at Cultured Urban Winery, 1013 Meridian St.
Shuffleboard tournament 6 p.m.; No Limit Texas Hold ‘Em Tournament, Buy-in, 6:30-7:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Let’s Get It Popping! (National Popcorn Day) 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Ed Paul Fry 7 p.m. at T.M. Norton’s Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.
Chesterfield
Dance with DJ Buddy Patterson 6 p.m. at American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
Middletown
Broasted chicken dinners 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.