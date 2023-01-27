SATURDAY
Anderson
Ickle Loom Weaving Workshop noon at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Chicken fry fundraiser for Holy Cross North School and South School, 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Knight of Columbus, Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St.
Dancing Like the Stars 7 p.m. at Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Live music with Ed Paul Fry 7 to 10 p.m. at Cultured Urban Winery, 1013 Meridian St.
Shawn Richards 8 p.m. at South Park Tavern, 421 E. 23rd St.
Lapel
All-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner 5 to 7 p.m. at the American Legion, 1600 Main St.
SUNDAY
Anderson
Psychic Development Class noon to 6 p.m. at Twisted Twigs House of Earthen Goods, 3504 Main St.