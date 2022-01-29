LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Saturday

Anderson

Audubon Bird Walk, 9 to 11 a.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.

Indiana State Masters Bowling Tournament, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Championship Lanes, 1920 E. 53rd St.

Ice skating, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Dickman Town Center, 1135 Meridian Plaza.

Dancing Like the Stars, 7 to 10:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.

Sunday

Anderson

Indiana State Masters Bowling Tournament, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Championship Lanes, 1920 E. 53rd St.

RCCI painting class, 2 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.

Ice skating, noon to 6 p.m., Dickman Town Center, 1135 Meridian Plaza.

