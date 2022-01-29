Saturday
Anderson
Audubon Bird Walk, 9 to 11 a.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Indiana State Masters Bowling Tournament, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Championship Lanes, 1920 E. 53rd St.
Ice skating, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Dickman Town Center, 1135 Meridian Plaza.
Dancing Like the Stars, 7 to 10:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Sunday
Anderson
RCCI painting class, 2 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Ice skating, noon to 6 p.m., Dickman Town Center, 1135 Meridian Plaza.
