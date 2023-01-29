MONDAY
Anderson
Walkers 8 a.m. to noon; chair yoga, 2 p.m.; at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Golden Age Euchre Club (55+) 11 a.m. at the UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave. (29th Street and Madison Avenue).
Anderson Parks Presents: Boot Camp 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Geater Community Center, 1611 Chase St.
TUESDAY
Anderson
Mayor Tom Broderick and Anderson Parks present: Coffee With Friends 8 to 10 a.m. at Geater Community Center, 1611 Chase St.
Walkers 8 a.m. to noon; country line dancing, 3 p.m.; cardio-drumming, 5 p.m. at Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Elwood
Lego Club 4 to 5 p.m. at Elwood Public Library, 1600 Main St.