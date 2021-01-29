Anderson
Dancing Like the Stars, doors open, 6 p.m.; show, 7 p.m. Limited number of tickets to view in person at https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/05005A2B38501A2F. Event is limited to 291 guests to ensure the safety of all involved. Tickets cannot be held and are available on a first come, first serve basis. Livestream footage of the event will be available.
Dancing Like the Stars Watch Party, 7 p.m., Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St., and The Usual Suspects Cigar Bar, 9 Town Center Plaza.
Dave Ellison Duo Live, 7-10 p.m., Tap 5’s Broadway.
Krosshairs, 8-11 p.m., T.M. Nortons Brewing Co., 3315 Cherry Road.
Middletown
Made-to-order breakfast, 7:30-10:30 a.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
