SATURDAY
Anderson
Euchre tournament 1 to 6 p.m. at Anderson Eagles Aerie 174, 1315 Meridian St. Fundraiser for Secret Families of Madison County.
Tenderloin and/or bratwurst dinner, 5 to 7:30 p.m.; Knights of Columbus, Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St.
Pop Rox Band 8 to 11 p.m. at Anderson Eagles Aerie 174, 1315 Meridian St.
Middletown
Bingo Nights at the Winery 6 to 8 p.m. at Belgium Horse Winery, 7200 W. 625N.
Muncie
Country Flea Market 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Delaware County Fairgrounds, 1210 N. Wheeling Ave.
Pendleton
All-you-can-eat breakfast, 7:30-10:30 a.m.; AMVETS Post 26, 939 S. Broadway. Hosted by the Sons of AMVETS #26.
SUNDAY
Anderson
“First Sunday” PowerPoint presentation (Jackson Township) by Madison County Historian Stephen T. Jackson, 2 p.m. Bowman Room of the Madison County Historical Society, 11 W. 11th St.
Lapel
All-you-can-eat-breakfast hosted by American Legion Riders Post 212, 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at 1600 N. Main St.