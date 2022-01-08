LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

SATURDAY

Anderson

Painting in the Park, 10 a.m.-noon, Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road. Tickets: www.parkplacearts.com/classes-events.

The Dirty Vandals, 9 p.m., Blaze Brew Pub, 1920 E. 53rd St.

Notices of community events should be sent to GO MAD, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson, IN 46015; faxed to 765-640-4815; or emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.

Tags

Trending Video