SATURDAY
Anderson
Painting in the Park, 10 a.m.-noon, Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road. Tickets: www.parkplacearts.com/classes-events.
The Dirty Vandals, 9 p.m., Blaze Brew Pub, 1920 E. 53rd St.
Sunshine this morning followed by increasing clouds and a few showers this afternoon. High 36F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Updated: January 8, 2022 @ 9:18 am
SATURDAY
Anderson
Painting in the Park, 10 a.m.-noon, Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road. Tickets: www.parkplacearts.com/classes-events.
The Dirty Vandals, 9 p.m., Blaze Brew Pub, 1920 E. 53rd St.
Notices of community events should be sent to GO MAD, P.O. Box 1090, Anderson, IN 46015; faxed to 765-640-4815; or emailed to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.