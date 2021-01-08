Events and activities scheduled for Saturday:
Anderson
Pop Rox, 8 p.m.-midnight, Eagles Lodge 174, 1315 Meridian St.
The Walker Band Acoustic, 8 p.m., 5’s Taphouse, Broadway.
Saturday Night Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., The Flyover, 1808 Applewood Creek Drive.
Fortville
Corey Cox (acoustic), 8 p.m., FoxGardin Kitchen and Ale, 215 S. Main St. Call to reserve table, 317-485-4085.
Middletown
Made-to-order breakfast, 7:30-10:30 a.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
