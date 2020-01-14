Anderson
Anderson High School Class of ’67 luncheon, noon, Blaze Bar and Grill inside Championship Lanes, 1920 E. 53rd St.
Line dance classes, 3-4 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Frankton
Chili dinner, 5:30 p.m. until gone; bingo, every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington Ave.
Middletown
Euchre tournament, every Wednesday, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
Pendleton
Family STEAM Story Night (theme: Winter Fun), for all ages, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pendleton Community Library, 595 E. Water St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.