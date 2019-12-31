Go MAD
Activities and events planned for Wednesday:
Anderson
Live table games begin, 1 p.m., Harrah’s Hoosier Park. Opening ceremony at noon with Pacers’ Victor Oladipo.
First Day Hike, 5:30 p.m., Mounds State Park, meet at Nature Center.
New Year’s Day Hangover Tournament, 1 p.m.-4 a.m., The Billiard Club, 124 E. Seventh St.
New Year’s Day Slop-Fest, noon-3 p.m., Championship Lanes, 1920 E. 53rd St.
Muncie
New Year’s Hot Dog Roast, 6 p.m., Books & Brews, 2100 W. White River Blvd.
Pendleton
New Year’s Day Restorative Yoga with Live Music, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Exhale Yoda Pendleton, 207 W. State St.
