Activities and events planned for Saturday:

Anderson

Friends of the Library book sale, noon-4:30 p.m., third floor, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.

Linocut Class, 2-4 p.m., A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.

Seniors Dance, 6 to 9 p.m. every Saturday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

Indianapolis

Country group Lanco, 8 p.m., 8 Seconds Saloon, 10th and Lynhurst.

Markleville

Chili Cook-Off, 6-8 p.m., Markleville North Christian Church, 32 State St.

