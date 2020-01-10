Go MAD
Activities and events planned for Saturday:
Anderson
Friends of the Library book sale, noon-4:30 p.m., third floor, Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Linocut Class, 2-4 p.m., A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.
Seniors Dance, 6 to 9 p.m. every Saturday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Indianapolis
Country group Lanco, 8 p.m., 8 Seconds Saloon, 10th and Lynhurst.
Markleville
Chili Cook-Off, 6-8 p.m., Markleville North Christian Church, 32 State St.
