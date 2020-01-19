LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Go MAD

Activities and events scheduled for Monday:

Anderson

  • Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance – government offices closed; no mail delivery.
  • Citywide Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, noon, Paramount Theatre. Derick Grant, formerly of the Harlem Globetrotters, is guest speaker.
  • Anderson High School Class of 1969 luncheon, 1 p.m., Art’s Pizza, on North Broadway.
  • Pizza dinners, 4:30-6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
  • Civil War Roundtable, 7-8 p.m., Museum of Madison County Museum, 125 W. 11th St.

