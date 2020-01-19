Go MAD
Activities and events scheduled for Monday:
Anderson
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance – government offices closed; no mail delivery.
- Citywide Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, noon, Paramount Theatre. Derick Grant, formerly of the Harlem Globetrotters, is guest speaker.
- Anderson High School Class of 1969 luncheon, 1 p.m., Art’s Pizza, on North Broadway.
- Pizza dinners, 4:30-6 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
- Civil War Roundtable, 7-8 p.m., Museum of Madison County Museum, 125 W. 11th St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.