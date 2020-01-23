LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Activities and events scheduled for Friday:

Anderson

Golden Age euchre (50 and over), every Friday, 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.

Second Harvest Tailgate distribution, noon to 2 p.m. (or supply is depleted), former Kmart parking lot on Nichol Avenue.

Senior euchre (60 and over), every Friday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.

Fish (cod) dinner, 5-7 p.m., Madison County Shrine Club, 2419 White St.

Anderson Simmons Friday Night Dance, every Friday, 8-11 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.

Middletown

Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; pork chop dinners, 5-8 p.m.; American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

