Go MAD
Activities and events scheduled for Friday:
Anderson
Golden Age euchre (50 and over), every Friday, 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
Second Harvest Tailgate distribution, noon to 2 p.m. (or supply is depleted), former Kmart parking lot on Nichol Avenue.
Senior euchre (60 and over), every Friday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
Fish (cod) dinner, 5-7 p.m., Madison County Shrine Club, 2419 White St.
Anderson Simmons Friday Night Dance, every Friday, 8-11 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Middletown
Broasted fish dinners, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; pork chop dinners, 5-8 p.m.; American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
