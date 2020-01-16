LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Anderson

  • Blood drive, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., gymnasium, Anderson Preparatory School, 101 W. 29th St.

Golden Age euchre (50 and over), every Friday, 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.

  • Monthly fish dinner, 4-7 p.m., Madison County 40&8, 1600 Rangeline Road.

Senior euchre (60 and over), every Friday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.

  • Hand-breaded chicken breast dinners, 5-7 p.m., Madison County Shrine Club, 2419 White St.
  • “An Inspector Calls,” 7:30 p.m., Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
  • Dailey and Vincent concert, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
  • Simmons Friday Night Dance, every Friday, 8-11 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.

