Anderson
- Blood drive, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., gymnasium, Anderson Preparatory School, 101 W. 29th St.
Golden Age euchre (50 and over), every Friday, 11 a.m., UAW Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
- Monthly fish dinner, 4-7 p.m., Madison County 40&8, 1600 Rangeline Road.
Senior euchre (60 and over), every Friday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
- Hand-breaded chicken breast dinners, 5-7 p.m., Madison County Shrine Club, 2419 White St.
- “An Inspector Calls,” 7:30 p.m., Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
- Dailey and Vincent concert, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
- Simmons Friday Night Dance, every Friday, 8-11 p.m., Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
