LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Go MAD

Activities and events scheduled for Saturday:

Anderson

  • Skating, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets.
  • Atlatl Making Workshop, 1-4 p.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
  • Pershing Drive Live, 8 p.m.-midnight, Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.
  • Hunter Wainscott, 7:30-10:30 p.m., 5’s Tap Room, 1314 Broadway.

Middletown

• Bramlett Brothers, 6-9 p.m., Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. County Road 625N.

