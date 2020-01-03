Go MAD
Activities and events scheduled for Saturday:
Anderson
- Skating, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets.
- Atlatl Making Workshop, 1-4 p.m., Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
- Pershing Drive Live, 8 p.m.-midnight, Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.
- Hunter Wainscott, 7:30-10:30 p.m., 5’s Tap Room, 1314 Broadway.
Middletown
• Bramlett Brothers, 6-9 p.m., Belgian Horse Winery, 7200 W. County Road 625N.
