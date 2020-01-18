LOGO19 Go MAD.jpg

Activities and events scheduled for Sunday:

Anderson

  • Pet Nail Trims by sit-stay-play In-home pet sitting & more, 1-2:30 p.m., Tractor Supply Co., 6818 S. Scatterfield Road.
  • "An Inspector Calls," 3 p.m., Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
  • Concerned Ministers of Anderson’s 41st annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. service, 4 p.m., New Covenant Kingdom Ministries 2277 N. Madison Ave.

Indianapolis 

  • Harlem Globetrotters, 1 p.m., Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 125 S. Pennsylvania St. 

Noblesville

  • The Bearded Baker, 5-8 p.m., Books & Brews, 13230 Harrell Parkway, Suite 100. 

