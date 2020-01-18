Activities and events scheduled for Sunday:
Anderson
- Pet Nail Trims by sit-stay-play In-home pet sitting & more, 1-2:30 p.m., Tractor Supply Co., 6818 S. Scatterfield Road.
- "An Inspector Calls," 3 p.m., Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
- Concerned Ministers of Anderson’s 41st annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. service, 4 p.m., New Covenant Kingdom Ministries 2277 N. Madison Ave.
Indianapolis
- Harlem Globetrotters, 1 p.m., Bankers Life Fieldhouse, 125 S. Pennsylvania St.
Noblesville
- The Bearded Baker, 5-8 p.m., Books & Brews, 13230 Harrell Parkway, Suite 100.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.