Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Cloudy and windy with scattered snow showers mainly during the evening. Low around 10F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with scattered snow showers mainly during the evening. Low around 10F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Higher wind gusts possible.