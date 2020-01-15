Go MAD
Activities and events scheduled for Thursday:
Anderson
Triad meeting, 10:30 a.m., United Auto Workers Hall, 2840 Madison Ave.
Highland High School Class of ‘66 luncheon, noon, Perkins Restaurant, 5033 S. Scatterfield Road.
Texas Hold’em tournament; cash game, 4 p.m.; tournament, 7 p.m. every Thursday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Open Mic Poetry Night, 6:30 p.m., A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St.
“An Inspector Calls,” 7:30 p.m., Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
Lapel
Monthly meeting of the Tri-County Beard & Mustache Society, 6:30 p.m., Lapel Eagles Aerie 4323, 110 E. Ninth St.
