Activities and events planned for Tuesday:
Anderson
Senior euchre (60 and over), every Tuesday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
Fundraiser for Liberty Christian School, 5-8 p.m., Arby’s Restaurant, 2001 E. 53rd St.
Alexandria
Couples country dance lessons, 5-7 p.m.; Lead & Follow Dance, 7-10 p.m. every Tuesday, Eagles Lodge 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St.
Cicero
January’s Tuesday with Friends Event, 6:30-7:45 p.m., Hamilton North Public Library, 209 W. Brinton St.
Muncie
Informational meeting hosted by Special Needs Optimist Club of Delaware County and Muncie Optimist Club, 6-8 p.m., Riverside United Methodist Church, 1201 N. Wheeling Ave.
