Activities and events scheduled for Saturday:

Anderson

Delco Remy Plant Security breakfast, 9 a.m., Anderson Grill, across from the former Mounds Mall.

Seniors Dance, 6 to 9 p.m. every Saturday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

“An Inspector Calls,” 7:30 p.m., Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.

Chesterfield

Chicken-and-noodles dinner fundraiser for Daleville Junior Baseball & Softball Association, 4-7 p.m., Millcreek Civic Center, 17 Veterans Blvd.

Middletown

Mountain oyster dinners, 11 a.m. until sold out, American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.

