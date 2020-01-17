Go MAD
Activities and events scheduled for Saturday:
Anderson
Delco Remy Plant Security breakfast, 9 a.m., Anderson Grill, across from the former Mounds Mall.
Seniors Dance, 6 to 9 p.m. every Saturday, American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
“An Inspector Calls,” 7:30 p.m., Alley Theatre at Central Christian Church, 923 Jackson St.
Chesterfield
Chicken-and-noodles dinner fundraiser for Daleville Junior Baseball & Softball Association, 4-7 p.m., Millcreek Civic Center, 17 Veterans Blvd.
Middletown
Mountain oyster dinners, 11 a.m. until sold out, American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St.
