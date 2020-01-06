Go MAD
Activities and events planned for Tuesday:
Anderson
Anderson, Highland and Madison Heights classes of 1959 luncheon, noon, Anderson Grill (across from former Mounds Mall).
Senior euchre (60 and over), every Tuesday, 5 p.m., Geater Center, 1611 Chase St.
Top Live Trivia, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Kettle Top Brewhouse, 1213 Meridian St.
Fishers
Disney Trivia, 7-9 p.m., Alley’s Alehouse, 13825 Britton Park Road.
Noblesville
Group Class-Tango, 7:30-8:15 p.m., ABC Ballroom, 1804 Conner St.
