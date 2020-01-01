Go MAD
Activities and events scheduled for Thursday:
Anderson
Pokemon League, 5:30 p.m., Danger Room Games & Comics, 833 E. 53rd St.
Rev Fit 2020 Kickoff Class, 6-7 p.m., Revelation Wellness, 1920 N. Rangeline Road.
Coffee Chat with Baxter Professional Services, 8-9 a.m., Jackrabbit Coffee, 525 W. 11th St.
Indianapolis
Indy Fuel Teacher Appreciation Night, 7:05 p.m., Indiana Farmers Coliseum, 1202 E. 38th St.
Pendleton
Blood Drive, 2:15-6:30 p.m., Pendleton Community Public Library, 595 E. Water St.
