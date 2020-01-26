Activities and events planned for Monday:
Anderson
- “Nancy’s tenderloin sandwich,” 3:30-8 p.m., American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
- Madison County Historical Society meeting, 7 p.m., Bowman Room of the Museum of Madison County History, 11 W 11th St.
- Skate party, 6-8 p.m., Anderson Roll Arena, 2711 Broadway.
Pendleton
- “Eva: A-7063", refreshments available, 5:30 p.m.; showing of movie, 6-8 p.m., Community Room, Pendleton Community Library, 595 E. Water St.
- Blood drive, 1:30-6:30 p.m., Pendleton First United Methodist Church
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.