Go MAD
Activities and events scheduled for Sunday:
Anderson
Skating, noon-6 p.m., Dickmann Town Center, 12th and Meridian streets.
Indianapolis
Doodle Dog Romp, 4 p.m., Flat12 Bierwerks, 414 Dorman St.
Donut Fest Indianapolis, Noon-4 p.m., Indiana City Brewing Company, 24 Shelby St.
Hashtag Wedding Bridal Show, 1-4 p.m., The Cyrus Place, 237 N. East St.
Richmond
Richmond Gun & Knife Show, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Wayne County 4 H Fairgrounds, 861 Salisbury Road North.
